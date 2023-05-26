One of the best-known far-right Americans has received the highest sentence to date for storming the US Capitol building in early January 2021. Stewart Rhodes, who founded the far-right and ultra-nationalist Oath Keepers militia, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for, among other things, sedition and other crimes. Prosecutors had demanded 25 years.

