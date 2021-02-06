It’s a decade of power that actually began almost… fourteen years ago. Because, if Marine Le Pen “took the party” of the far right during the Congress of Tours in 2011, it was in 2007, at the Congress of Bordeaux, that the heiress imposed herself against her main competitor, Bruno Gollnisch, long designated Dauphin of Patriarch Jean-Marie Le Pen.

One goal

At 42, and after more than forty years of her father’s reign over the far-right galaxy, here is the youngest Le Pen at the helm of a movement that she intends to modernize in order to achieve her goal: power . His first speech as head of the FN is unequivocal: “It is from this moment that the irresistible rise of our movement towards power will date!” “

Ten years later, the party, with its new name of Rassemblement national, is anchored in the French political landscape, has won twice in the European elections, leads several cities including one of more than 100,000 inhabitants (Perpignan), deputies in France and in Europe. Marine Le Pen made it to the second round of the 2017 presidential election, and still appears – at present – to be well placed to do so in 2022.

A contested iron fist

Worse: the themes and ideas of the FN-RN have irrigated the whole of society, widely relayed by other formations and political figures – starting with Nicolas Sarkozy – as well as by the mainstream media. But, paradoxically, if Marine Le Pen holds the RN with an iron fist with a few relatives, she is contested both internally and externally, by the rest of the right “outside the walls”, in particular her niece, Marion Marshal, or the mayor of Béziers, Robert Ménard. Its imprint on the French extreme right, however, remains indisputable.

A den of identities

For the political scientist, researcher at CNRS and Cevipof Bruno Cautrès, “if it is difficult to summarize these ten years, the main change is the real break with the FN of his father, in the style and in his dynamic approach towards the power “. It is in this capacity that it engages its famous “strategy of demonization”, staging a more civilized speech, multiplying the tributes to the victims of the Vél’d’Hiv or to General de Gaulle, distancing itself – officially – with extremist groups. With, in climax, the exclusion of his father from the FN, in 2015, to better stage his refusal of anti-Semitism.

But, on this ideological level, and despite its strategy, the RN furiously resembles the FN: “Its no.1 hobbyhorse remains immigration”, analyzes Bruno Cautrès. Even if it has added to the vocabulary of the RN the defense of the Republic and secularism, its electorate knows that it is targeting Muslims. And, in reality, the most fascinating elements, in particular identity, are still very numerous in the apparatus of the RN, even if they have been excluded from the governing bodies.

Marine Le Pen, like her father, is a follower of clan functioning, obsessed with betrayal.

Between 2011 and 2017, Marine Le Pen’s strategy was personalized by a man: Florian Philippot. It is then a question of defending a more “social and sovereignist” line, placing oneself in a posture of “neither right nor left”, which Bruno Cautrès sums up with a formula: “A protective State, but for nationals only. “For the protégé of the time, an ascent to the post of vice-president of the FN which ended with the defeat in the second round in 2017 and his departure from the FN. Since then, like many executives before him and in the tradition of far-right parties, the influence of Florian Philippot has disappeared with him.

Recently, several other RN leaders have been dismissed, because Marine Le Pen, like her father, is a follower of clan functioning, obsessed with betrayal. The latest is Nicolas Bay, figure of the identity wing and former MNR of Bruno Mégret, close to Marion Maréchal, who retaliated by declaring that “Marine Le Pen was not intended to win alone”. Because, within the French far right, the opposing strategy of “the union of the rights” is gaining ground, especially since 2017 when its failed debate between the two rounds has earned it a strong challenge of line and strategy.

An enlarged electorate

However, says Bruno Cautrès, “Marine Le Pen has taken control, especially with the success of his protégé Jordan Bardella at the 2019 Europeans, and we do not see, for the right” outside the walls “, who can offer an alternative” .

The number of members has increased from 60,000 to 25,000 in four years.

From an organizational standpoint, the results are inglorious: the number of members has gone from 60,000 to 25,000 in four years. Marine Le Pen, however, managed to lead the RN to the gates of power and considerably expand its electorate. Where her father, in the second round in 2002, peaked at 5.5 million votes (17.79%), she obtained, in 2017, just under 10.7 million votes (33.9%), in the second round.

Macron plays with fire

Today it has a “strong anchoring among the precarious, especially young people,” says Bruno Cautrès, who recalls that the springs of the RN vote are still there, namely “the social and democratic crisis”. And the Head of State, like others before him, is playing a (very) dangerous game: setting up a duel between him and Marine Le Pen to pose as “the savior of democracy”. However, nothing is less certain that this game still works. Today, only 30% of French people consider the RN as dangerous for democracy against 13% more twenty years earlier. They were 63% to think it racist against only 38% today …

Polls now give Marine le Pen close to the fateful 50% in the second round of the next presidential election. Already a candidate, she is playing her political future as a leader of the far right. “For her, it’s a crucial match point,” points out Bruno Cautrès. And behind is Marion Maréchal, closer to the identities and follower of a union of the rights. But seventeen months before the presidential election, we are not there (yet).