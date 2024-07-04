In a political act, PSG idol and former Brazilian national team player said he knows the far right, in reference to the Bolsonaro government: “What they do best is lie”

Former player Raí spoke on Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) at a demonstration against the rise of the right in Paris, France. The French will go to the polls on Sunday (7.Jul) for the 2nd round of the legislative elections. In the 1st round, the radical right-wing party RN (Rally National), led by Marine Le Pen, came out on top.

“Long live France, long live the Republic, long live democracy”, said the Paris Saint-Germain idol and former Brazilian national team player during a rally of the left-wing coalition NFP (New Popular Front).

“I know the far right well. What they do best is lie. I have known them in power. The far right is the end of the world, it is the end of human rights, of humanity.”, declared Rai.

“In Brazil, we are living a nightmare. 4 years of misogyny, 4 years of homophobia, prejudice, thousands of deaths, deforestation”, added the former player in reference to the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “The far right is hate. If we want to change our reality, our purchasing power, our lives, we will change with a strategy, a project, a new policy, but our fundamental values ​​must never change.”

To conclude, the former player asked voters to vote against RN on Sunday (7.Jul): “Go vote, my French friends. Go convince your friends, your family to vote. For France, for humanity, for the planet, for the human race.”

Watch Raí’s speech (from 2h58min15s to 3h02min2s):

ELECTIONS IN FRANCE

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved parliament and called early general elections after his Renaissance party was defeated by the RN in the European Parliament elections that ended on June 9. The president said the move was necessary to allow the French people to choose their leaders.

The first round of the French elections was held on June 30. Le Pen’s party won with 33.2% of the vote. The result gives the conservative group 297 of the 577 seats in the French Parliament. That is, more than the absolute majority (289) needed for the party to nominate a candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

This Sunday (7 July), there will be a second round of voting in constituencies where the candidates who finished first did not win more than 50% of the votes. All candidates who received at least 12.5% ​​of the votes from registered voters in their constituency will run. As the election had a high turnout, in many of the 577 French regions, the contest was between 3 or more candidates.

In an attempt to defeat Le Pen’s group, the center and left parties instructed their members who came in third place to withdraw their candidacies. According to a count by the French newspaper The World224 candidates withdrew from running, the majority to support the so-called “republican front”.

The idea is that all the votes of the NFP, a left-wing coalition that came in 2nd place in the 1st round (with 28.6% of the votes), and of Juntos, a centrist coalition of which Macron’s party is a part and came in 3rd (with 20.9% of the votes), are concentrated in a single name and the sum surpasses the right.