Muriel Ressiguier Insubordinate French MP

Gérald Darmanin announced, Tuesday, January 26, that he had asked his services to study the possibility of dissolving the far-right group, Generation Identity. The Minister of the Interior said to himself “Scandalized by the work of undermining the Republic” activists of this movement, who led an operation against migrants last week in Luchon, between France and Spain.

How do you react to this announcement?

Muriel Ressiguier If the Minister of the Interior realizes the dangerousness of Generation Identity, that is a good thing. I read in the press that he was “Scandalized” by the anti-migrant operations of Generation Identity in the Alps and the Pyrenees. The operation carried out at the Col de l’Échelle in 2018, coordinated at European level, was an action aimed at taking on the sovereign function of maintaining order. It is indeed very serious. That year, an upsurge in ultra-right action was observed, of which it was a part. This is what led me to propose on behalf of my parliamentary group a commission of inquiry on extreme right-wing groups. Sentenced at first instance, members of Génération identitaire were released on appeal for their operation in the Alps; it is therefore, alas, not surprising that they felt untouchable and then carried out an operation in the Pyrenees. We must not underestimate the scope of their actions, they are trampling on the Republic and our institutions. It is high time to react and dissolve Generation Identity.

Why does such a dissolution seem essential to you?

Muriel Ressiguier The commission of inquiry on the fight against extreme right-wing groups that I chaired recognized the usefulness of dissolving these small groups. Generation Identity is an Islamophobic, white nationalist and neofascist movement, whose members have been convicted on several occasions for acts of racism and incitement to racial hatred. And I remind you that incitement to racial hatred and racism are not opinions but crimes. I have personally requested the dissolution of GI several times already. It’s a dangerous move. They multiply the actions of provocation against institutions and calls for hatred: occupation of the mosque of Poitiers, the roof of the CAF of Bobigny with deployment of a banner with the text: “Money for French not for foreigners ”, sacking of the SOS Méditerranée headquarters in Marseille, etc. The Internal Security Code also provides for the possibility of dissolving a group in the event of “Incitement to discrimination, hatred, or violence against a person or a group of persons because of their origin”.

Beyond these procedures, what other measures should be put in place?

Muriel Ressiguier There would be a lot to do. Particular importance should be given to monitoring members or former members of the armed or internal security forces involved in these small groups. It is also necessary to provide adequate human and financial resources and to better train personnel, particularly in the fields of intelligence, justice and law enforcement, but also to encourage the constitution of public university teams on this topic. . Or even modify Article L212-1 of the Internal Security Code to allow the dissolution of an association or a de facto grouping on the grounds of the call to commit group violence.