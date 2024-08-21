The broken voice of Asell Sánchez, cousin of the 11-year-old boy murdered on Sunday in Mocejón (Toledo), will mark another milestone in the extensive anthology of infamy on social networks. The journalist who acted as spokesman for the family hit by the tragedy broke down in tears on Monday before the microphones of Cope when recounting the harassment and threats he was suffering for asking for the hoaxes about the murder spread by ultra-right groups to stop. The poison was spread by, among others, the inevitable Alvise Pérez and a prominent leader of Vox, who were quick to falsely link foreigners with the authorship of the crime. For weeks, the extreme right has intensified its campaign of hatred against immigrants with the dissemination of crimes committed by foreigners, often pure lies.

The intensity of the xenophobic campaign has set off alarm bells, even though the serious riots in several cities in the United Kingdom are still fresh in the memory, after extremist groups falsely attributed the death of three children to an immigrant. The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that it is examining the possible criminal nature of the “false messages” circulated in recent days with the “deliberate purpose of awakening feelings of hatred, hostility and discrimination among the population” against foreigners, particularly unaccompanied minors.

The Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolón, at the press conference this Tuesday in Toledo. Photo: JUAN MORENO (EUROPA PRESS) | Video: EPV

The Government delegate in Castilla-La Mancha, Milagros Tolón, also pointed to the “sowers of hate” and called on Alvise Pérez and Vox to stop spreading hoaxes. “Can you be more cruel and miserable?” asked the government delegate when commenting on the attacks on the spokesperson for the victim’s family for having asked, when the alleged murderer was still being sought, that “no ethnic group be criminalised”. The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, had already come forward on Monday afternoon: “It is simply disgusting and unacceptable. Enough is enough.”

At 13.20 on Sunday, when the news of the stabbing of a child in the Toledo town of Mocejón had just broken, the new MEP Alvise Pérez already had a conclusion about what happened. On the Telegram channel where he gives free rein to his obsessions before an audience of almost 700,000 followers, Pérez collected the information and linked it to the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Madrid supposedly “by five unaccompanied minors”. Five hours later, the leader of Se Acabó la Fiesta went into more depth on the thesis and amplified it on his X account. On Monday, August 5, 50 African immigrants had been accommodated in a hotel in the town. And giving voice to supposed residents of the town, he added: “We are less than 5,000 people and we lived peacefully. Now there are rapes, robberies and the murder of this 10-year-old boy.”

From then on, it was non-stop. The MEP reported an avalanche “in less than 24 hours” throughout Spain of stabbings, “gang rapes”, “beatings of the elderly” or “various murders” without bothering to detail them and with one conclusion: “Either we put an end to the criminals’ party or Spain goes to hell.” The next step was to reproduce a shot of Mocejón to illustrate the proximity between the town mosque and the football field where the murder took place, together with inflated data on the local foreign population. The thing then took on a detective tone. Pérez dedicated himself to divulging information such as the license plate of the car in which the attacker had fled.

By mid-afternoon on Monday, news of the suspect’s arrest and confirmation that he had no ties to the immigrant community came through. But Alvise was not going to let reality spoil his performance virtual. He released a photo of the detainee to criticize some media outlets that had wrongly described him as “blond and shaved.” And as a finale, he dusted off another theory to continue pointing to immigration: “Sources close to the Civil Guard speculate that the murder of the [sic] 11-year-old boy was auditioning for entry into a Latin band.”

The victim’s family, as their spokesperson would later explain, had already been informed of who the suspect was, but could not reveal him. That is why the boy’s cousin asked for the “criminalisation” of immigrants to stop. The response of the digital militias of the extreme right was to attack him. Asell Sánchez directs a programme on 13TV, a channel owned by the Episcopal Conference, in which he reports on the work of Catholic missionaries around the world. On his X profile, photos of his trips to Africa could be found. The ultra horde appropriated them, reproduced them and accompanied them with messages such as “they deserve what happens to them” and death threats.

Without participating directly or with such intensity, Vox has not missed the opportunity to continue its own campaign in this regard. The deputy in Congress and deputy secretary of Communication of the party, Manuel Mariscal, linked two news items in X, one that reported on the support of the PP of Toledo to the reception of migrant minors and another on the presence of 50 foreigners in the hotel of Mocejón, to add: “Let it not be forgotten.”

Vox has long since institutionalised a ritual in its appearances in the press room of Congress. Its spokesperson – previously Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, now Pepa Millán – begins with a preamble to recount crimes committed by foreigners and accuse the press of hiding them. The party has already included in its electoral programme the commitment to publicise, through institutions, the nationalities of those who commit sexual crimes.

Since the last European elections and the breaking of its regional pacts with the PP over the distribution of a few dozen immigrant minors in the communities where they governed together, xenophobic discourse has taken precedence over all other issues in Santiago Abascal’s party. Its social networks are full these days of messages equating immigration with crime. He has just released a video headed by the phrase “these are the children of the PP” that combines images of canoes, fights between young people and statements by popular leaders. In Catalonia he has created an account called Barrios Seguros on X in which he even keeps a record of stabbings.