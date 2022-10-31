Texas has become a key territory for extremist anti-LGBT groups, which have increased social polarization heading into the next general election. The Protect Texas Kids group has organized several protests at gay pride events. In these calls, supremacist groups such as the Proud Boys and others have had clashes with anti-fascist brigades.

On October 8, the first LGBT Pride event was held in the Texas city of Frisco, where extremist groups shouted insults at attendees. Days later, another demonstration took place at the University of Houston, due to the projection of the tape What is a Woman? (What is a woman?) Directed by right-wing commentator Matt Walsh and has been singled out as transphobic.

On November 8, Texans will go to the polls to elect members of the federal House of Representatives, the state House and Senate, the Governor and several other local positions. Analysts such as Jon Lewis, from the George Washington University, have highlighted the importance of events such as the capture of the Capitol in 2021 as a trigger for extremist groups in the state.

