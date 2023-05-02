Parliamentary elections will be held in Greece on May 21. Greece has tried to legally prevent far-right politicians from running for office.

Greece prohibits the participation of the far-right party linked to the Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party in the May parliamentary elections. The news agency AFP reported on the matter on Tuesday, among others.

The Supreme Court of Greece decided that the convicted leader of the previously disbanded Golden Dawn party Ilias Kasidiaris the current National Party may not nominate candidates, and therefore may not participate in the country’s parliamentary elections.

Greek newspaper of ekathimerin according to Kasidiaris previously announced that he would run for office from his own party’s lists. The Greek government took steps to prevent the National Party from participating in the elections through legislation.

However, Kasidiaris resigned as the chairman of his party to circumvent the ban. The government responded with a new law amendment that expanded the scope of the ban.

The court’s decision on Tuesday is based on of ekathimerin according to a law recently passed by the country’s parliament, which prohibits those convicted of several serious crimes, such as belonging to criminal organizations, from participating in elections.

Last week, the court barred two other far-right parties, the Patriotic Union and the Patrida party, from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The golden one Kasidiaris, the former spokesman for aamkoit, founded the National Party in 2020, a few months before he went to prison.

Kasidiaris was among the nearly sixty Golden Dawn members convicted in 2020 of the anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssasis for murder and other crimes, such as murder, assault and leading a criminal organization.

Kasidiaris was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison.

He has continued to communicate with his supporters through voice messages and maintain his YouTube channel of over 120,000 followers.