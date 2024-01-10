Far Right | German revelation: Right-wing party made plan to deport German citizens due to false ethnicity

The right-wing party AfD has tried to remove views referring to Germany's Nazi past and its members who support them, while its support has increased.

Germany's representatives of the national right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have drawn up a secret plan with the Austrian far-right supporters of white supremacy to evict migrants from Germany. The publication of investigative journalism tells about it Correctivwhich, among others, the news agency AFP and a British newspaper The Guardian cite.

According to Correctiv, the meeting took place in November. It was held in a country hotel in Potsdam, west of Berlin. Austrians were represented at the meeting by the leader of the Identitarian Movement in Austria Martin Sellner. The movement believes in an international conspiracy that would replace Europe's white population with immigrants.

From the AfD side, there was, among other things, a member of the party's leadership By Alice Weidel adviser Roland Hartwig.

The meeting was also attended by a number of politicians, lawyers and doctors. According to Correctiv, two members of the Christian Democratic Party, who belong to the Union of Values, made up of members of the CDU and its sister party CSU, were also present.

Seller presented his plan at the meeting, according to which “poorly integrated” immigrants would be deported from Germany, regardless of whether they are German citizens. According to Sellner, these people “form a hostile and rapidly increasing shadow society”.

The AfD leads opinion polls in three of the five states in eastern Germany where state elections are due later this year.

According to Snellner, AfD's biggest challenge after it comes to power is “reversing the direction of foreign immigration”.

Sellner agreed to the news agency AFP that he had participated in a meeting where, according to his words, he had presented his own book and “the concept of identitarian neo-immigration”.

The AfD has tried to purge views referring to Germany's Nazi past and its members who support them further away, while its support has risen. The Christian Democrats and the Liberals have previously announced that they do not agree to the same right-wing government as the AfD.