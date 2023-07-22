Saturday, July 22, 2023
Far Right | 12 years since the Utöya massacre – extreme rightist Anders Breivik killed 77 people in Norway in July 2011

July 22, 2023
Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his terrorist act.

Today it will be 12 years since the extreme right Anders Behring Breivik too About the massacre in Norway.

On July 22, 2011, at half past four in the afternoon, Breivik detonated a car bomb in Oslo’s administration quarter. The attack killed eight people and injured 98. The explosion damaged the building that housed, among other things, the prime minister’s office.

While the police’s attention was on the bombing, Breivik took a ferry to the island of Utöya, which is located about 40 kilometers northwest of Oslo. A youth camp of the Norwegian Labor Party was taking place on the island. There were about 600 people on the island, many of whom were teenagers. Breivik was dressed in a police uniform and claimed to be doing a security check related to the explosion.

After arriving on the island, Breivik began systematically shooting the young people on the island. He had an automatic rifle and a handgun. Breivik had about an hour to murder his victims before the police arrived at Utöya around seven thirty. Breivik surrendered to the police, and the police did not even fire a shot at him.

A total of 69 people died on the island and 60 were wounded. Some of the victims died by drowning while trying to swim away from the island.

Breivik justified the attack by protecting Norway from Islam and accused Labor of allowing excessive immigration. He has written a manifesto of around 1,500 pages, which consists of diaries, bomb-making instructions and ideas against Islam and multiculturalism.

Breivik planned his attacks since 2009. In 2012, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence in Norway.

