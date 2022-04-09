According to Libyan experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, the decision comes to allow Parliament to continue its march and its own initiative in setting the constitutional rule in accordance with the twelfth constitutional amendment approved last February, away from the initiative of Stephanie Williams, adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, who set another initiative , in March, upset many members of Parliament.

Parliamentary Resolution No. 29 of 2022 stipulates that the committee must abide by what was stated in the twelfth constitutional amendment approved by Parliament, and take into account its provisions as they are received and the deadlines set for the completion of its tasks.

It also stipulates that when there is a difference in form or purpose contained in the twelfth constitutional amendment, the results of the committee’s work must be presented to Parliament, considering that the committee is authorized to arrange any obligation outside its mission specified in Article Two of this decision.

According to the decision, the committee was composed of the representatives: Ramadan Shambash, Nasr El-Din Muhanna, Abdullah Anni Abdullah, Al-Hadi Al-Saghir, Abdul-Qader Hassan Yahya, Saleh Qalameh, Misbah Doma, Al-Mabrouk Al-Kabeer, Salem Qanan, Suleiman Al-Faqih, Asma Al-Khoja, and Salem Muhammad Nogli.

According to Libyan media, meetings are expected to take place on the constitutional track next Monday, between the House of Representatives and the Consultative Supreme Council of State in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

away from the international initiative

According to political analyst Jaber Al-Hamali, the parliament’s decision comes in implementation of what was stipulated in a previous decision 3 months ago, which came out by consensus between Parliament and the State Consultative Council before the latter changed its opinion, and announced its disagreement with the twelfth constitutional amendment and the constitutional rule launched by Parliament before the election date. Previous last December.

Al-Hamali denied that the step was in response to the initiative of the Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Stephanie Williams, to form a joint committee of the House of Representatives and the state, with 6 members for each chamber, to prepare the constitutional rule, indicating that Stephanie’s proposal provides for the formation of a committee of 6 members for both houses, and came after a period of time. From a proposal to Parliament to form a committee of 12 members for both chambers, and it still adheres to this decision.

Opposition to Stephanie

According to the legal advisor, Dr. Salah al-Din bin Ammar, this decision gives a clear impression that, after her recent meetings in the Cyrenaica region, eastern Libya, the UN chancellor apparently acquiesced to the demands of the political and civil forces in the region, as well as to the Parliament’s adherence to its decision that the number of members of the committee from the two chambers should be 12 A member, not 6, from each council, according to Stephanie’s initiative, adding that this proposal was submitted by Parliament and approved, and approved by the State Council about a month before Stephanie’s initiative.

Ben Ammar explained that Stephanie finds strong opposition from members of Parliament and his presidency and from political leaders in the regions of Cyrenaica and Fezzan, as some of them accuse her of not being impartial in dealing with the Libyan crisis, citing the failure of a meeting of the joint committee on March 23 in Tunisia that Stephanie called for members of the House of Representatives and the State Council. To establish a constitutional consensus.

Representatives refused to participate in this meeting, considering that Stephanie seeks to jump over the twelfth constitutional amendment approved by Parliament, and to follow a parallel path that consumes time and disrupts the elections.