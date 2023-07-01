From July 1, the Far Eastern and Arctic hectares were allowed to be issued through the “Gosuslugi”

Since July 1, Russians have been able to apply for registration of an Arctic or Far Eastern hectare through the State Services. Relevant law posted on the official portal of legal information.

The new rules also provide for an increase in the period for signing a draft agreement on the free use of a land plot from 30 to 60 days.

In addition, if for some reason the site did not fit, the citizen has the right to cancel the contract once and also receive another land plot instead of it free of charge.

In January, it was reported that a resident of the Murmansk region, a school teacher Vladislav Dogadin, became the first Russian who received an “Arctic hectare” for free. He said that he got a hectare in one of the most picturesque parts of the region. According to the man, thanks to the registration of the land in the property, he will be able to complete the construction of the house faster.