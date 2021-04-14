In 2021, the first Russian regional aircraft Superjet 100 will be delivered to the fleet of the Far Eastern airline, Evgeny Dietrich, head of the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK; the rights of a shareholder are exercised by the Ministry of Transport), told reporters.

“In 2021, we will transfer the first SSJ-100 to Aurora, and we are currently negotiating the terms of the deal,” he said, without specifying whether it will be a new aircraft or previously operated by another airline.

According to the top manager, the Far Eastern airline is scheduled to deliver 45 Russian-made aircraft in 2021-2025.

“Among them are eight SSJ-100s, 19 new Il-114-300s, three of which have already been chartered by GTLK, L-410 and a new small 9-seater aircraft Baikal, which is now actively promoted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade,” explained Evgeny Dietrich …

According to Anton Korolev, Deputy Head of the State Transport Leasing Company for Aviation Transport, deliveries of eight SSJ-100s will be planned for one to three aircraft per year, three Il-114-300s are planned to be delivered in 2023, eight each in 2024 and 2025.

At the same time, the head of STLC stressed that the company does not plan to increase its SSJ-100 portfolio.

“We are now more focused on promoting new types of domestic aircraft. It seems to me that it will be more promising for the company to focus on 68-seat, 19-seat and 9-seat aircraft. It is these models, in my opinion, that will be most in demand in the segment of regional transportation, ”said Evgeny Dietrich.