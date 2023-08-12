Historian writer and narrative designer Drew Holmesit’s the new one IP director of the historic franchise of ubisoft, Far Cry. The promotion was confirmed by the same Holmes on their official page LinkedInwhich reports career progress as of August 2023.

Also on his social channels, the new designer announced his promotion a IP director, declaring that he is really excited by what life has reserved for him in recent months. Furthermore, Holmes declared that many things are boiling in the pot, and advised enthusiasts to be ready to welcome the next evolutions of the brand of Far Cry. The resume of Drew Holmes it’s really important. The man in fact, after having held illustrious roles within Deep Silver Volition and Irrational Gamesjoined ubisoft way back in 2016, getting married at Ubisoft Montreallater joining the development team of Far Cry in early 2023.

The series has been hit by various news in the last period. In addition to the change of IP directorIndeed, the trailer for the Netflix show was recently released Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remixwhich will be directed by Adi Shankarknown for bringing the acclaimed television port of Castlevania.