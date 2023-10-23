Ubisoft is reportedly working on an episode of Far Cry exclusively in multiplayerin style extraction: this was reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, thus revealing that the seventh chapter is not the only project of the series currently in development.
A few days after the news leak relating to Far Cry 7, further details emerge on the historic franchise, which it seems the French company intends to relaunch with two different productions.
The interesting thing is that, according to Henderson’s report, until some time ago there was only one project, but then it was decided to separate them: on the one hand Project Blackbird, code name for Far Cry 7; on the other Project Maverick, code name of the multiplayer-based shooter.
Password: extraction
The leak reports that Far Cry multiplayer has changed its face several times already, but the setting should be a fictional version of Alaska called Alashnica. Our character is attracted to the region by the promise of freedom, but finds himself faced with a land full of dangers and violence.
During the games you will need to find resources to survive, specifically hunting animals for skin and meat, collecting chemical substances for the creation of gadgets, plants for medical kits and mechanical parts for building and upgrading weapons.
The game will feature a hideout which will act as a hub for our expeditions and where to store resources, possibly to be shared with other players. The gameplay will see us collect objects, complete challenges and then proceed with the extraction without getting killed.
It will be present permanent death, so we are talking about a potentially difficult experience and with a hardcore approach. The release would be internally set for April 2025, with an alpha release in the first half of 2024.
