Ubisoft is reportedly working on an episode of Far Cry exclusively in multiplayerin style extraction: this was reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, thus revealing that the seventh chapter is not the only project of the series currently in development.

A few days after the news leak relating to Far Cry 7, further details emerge on the historic franchise, which it seems the French company intends to relaunch with two different productions.

The interesting thing is that, according to Henderson’s report, until some time ago there was only one project, but then it was decided to separate them: on the one hand Project Blackbird, code name for Far Cry 7; on the other Project Maverick, code name of the multiplayer-based shooter.