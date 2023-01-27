Two years after the arrival of the sixth chapter of Far Cry the time seems to have finally arrived on the market for the famous shooter series to make a comeback. According to Insider Gaming it seems that ubisoft has two games in development that will enrich the franchise; the first will be the predictable seventh chapter of the saga while to accompany it we will see for the first time a fully multiplayer Far Cry.

The same source then declared what are the codenames used in Ubisoft for the two games in development. Far cry 7 is known as Project Blackbird while the Multiplayer Far Cry how Project Maverick. It seems that initially the two titles were designed to be contained in the same game but, when in 2021 the developer of Ubisoft Montreal who had been entrusted with the project passed to blizzards to devote himself to the development of a new survival game, things have changed.

We do not know how the French video game publisher initially reacted to the abandonment of the project by Dan Hay but surely separating Far Cry’s campaign and multiplayer will be an experiment to which it is not known how the public will react. Another great novelty of these titles in development concerns the graphics; the Dunia engine that the saga was used to will be replaced by the Snowdrop enginethe same used for the new game of Star Wars in production by Ubisoft.