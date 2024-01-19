Far Cry: PEGI has rated a spin-off based on the Netflix series Captain Laserhawk

A possible new game in the series has appeared in the PEGI database, the classification body for Europe Far Crytitled Captain Laserhawk Niji Warriorwhich would appear to be a multiplayer title based on the Netflix series, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

The idea therefore would be that of a Far Cry set in the Captain Laserhawk universe, which in turn is mainly inspired by Far Cry 3: Blood Dragonthe standalone expansion in the style of 80s science fiction films, with lots of humor and bullets galore.

It must be said that PEGI subsequently eliminated any references to the game from its database, but not quickly enough to go unnoticed. As reported by Game Rant, the info sheet talked about a multiplayer experience where players battled it out in “laser deathmatch”, all accompanied by the PEGI 12 classification, due to the presence of scenes of violence against humanoid characters. In any case, this is a lower rating than that of the Netflix animated series, recommended for an audience of at least 16 years of age.