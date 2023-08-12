Long-time writer and narrative designer, Drew Holmes, is now IP director of Ubisoft’s storied Far Cry series.

That’s according to Holmes’ own LinkedIn pagewhich now reveals that as of August 2023, he’s been promoted from the franchise’s brand narrative lead into the director’s chair.

“It’s been an exciting few months… I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as IP Director of Far Cry at Ubisoft!” Holmes announced on the professional social networking site (thanks, VGC).

“We have big things in store. Don’t hesitate to reach out if you want to be a part of the next evolution of this great brand!”

Whilst Holmes’ considerable CV includes positions at Deep Silver Volition and Irrational Games, he has spent the bulk of his career at Ubisoft, joining Ubisoft Montreal in 2016, and moving onto the Far Cry brand at the beginning of 2023.

ICYMI, Netflix’s exuberant animated Far Cry adaptation, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, recently received its first trailer.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix comes from series creator and writer Adi Shankar – who helped bring Netflix’s acclaimed Castlevania adaptation to life – and is described as a “love letter from the 90s”.