The Far Cry saga, owned by Ubisoft, has become a series much loved by various gamers around the planet, which not only has multiple installments in its history, but also contains some curiosities that are worth remembering in the context of its 20th anniversary. Originally, Far Cry was developed to showcase the potential of the CryEngine, seeking to showcase environments set with dinosaurs and abundant vegetation. Such visual effects were a technological benchmark at the time. Some time later, Ubisoft acquired the rights to Far Cry, then owned by Crytek, to have all the creative freedom in this regard and even make various changes of direction in several productions of this intellectual property that were not free of controversy. Far Cry 3 was intended to connect with the events of its predecessors, however, many developers left their jobs, forcing creative teams to design a new story. The same thing happened with part four, where last-minute plot readjustments were made, without any explanation. The expansion called Blood Dragon has notable references and satires to the sociocultural environment of the 80s, drawing on films like The Terminator and even Michael Biehn lent his voice to the character Rex Colt, just as he did in the aforementioned feature film, to embody to Kyle Reese. Ubisoft, the French production company, caused a stir with Far Cry 5, because the writers focused on past events such as the attacks of September 11, 2001, emphasizing that ideology influenced that period instead of focusing on the contemporary political climate. On the other hand, the company in question can feel proud of having created three languages ​​based on the Proto-Indo-European language, included in Far Cry Primal. For this work, historians with experience in pre-Hispanic epistemology and experts in linguistics participated. The adaptation of Far Cry to the big screen was regrettable, since Uwe Boll was in charge of a mediocre production that was not well received by both critics and commercially, evidencing the great challenge of merging video games with cinema. Despite some ups and downs, the Far Cry universe has managed to position itself in the market and is capable of offering a large number of hours of fun in digital entertainment that lasts for a while and in parallel, it has also been expanding to the world of comics. , where he seeks to make his first steps.

