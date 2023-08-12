Drew Holmes was nominated by Ubisoft director of the series Far Cry: he announced it himself on LinkedIn, saying he was enthusiastic about the new position and inviting any talent to join his team to work on the next episodes of the saga.

Veteran of the French house, Holmes has so far played the role of narrative designers and is the script manager for Far Cry 5 and Far Cry: New Dawn. He previously served as lead writer for BioShock Infinite and contributed to the development of the first three chapters of Saints Row.