Following reports earlier this year that Far Cry 7 is currently in the works at Ubisoft, story and gameplay details have emerged claiming the game will see players attempting to rescue their wealthy family, who’ve been kidnapped by a group calling itself the Sons of Truth .

That’s according to Insider Gaming, who first reported news of Far Cry 7’s development – later corroborated by Kotaku – back in January. Citing undisclosed “sources”, the website says Far Cry 7, codenamed Project Blackbird, will feature a “non-linear” story based around the kidnapping of the protagonist’s family, which plays out over – and apparently must be completed within – 72 in- game hours, equating to 24 hours in real-time.

Supposedly, the main goal of Far Cry 7 is to bring down the Sons of Truth, described as a “conspiracy group”, within that time frame (the timer is said to stop while within locations, such as certain safehouses), but it’s claimed Players will also need to track down and rescue their family members along the way in order to “100%” the game.



Eurogamer's Ian Highton puts his face in Far Cry 6, courtesy of an impressive VR mod.

Gathering all the information needed to complete those objectives will reportedly tie in with a new enemy interrogation mechanic – enemies can supposedly lie, refuse to co-operative, or even escape – and the non-linear nature of the campaign means family members can be approached in any order. However, family members can also die, impacting the story.

If true, it certainly sounds like something a little bit different for the now nearly 20-year-old open-world shooter series, but that obviously remains a pretty big ‘if’ until Ubisoft is ready to say more. Insider Gaming’s sources say the company is targeting a “fall 2025” launch for Far Cry 7, so it may be a good while yet before we see an official reveal.