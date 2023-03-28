Far Cry 6 has been available for some time now and a new chapter has not yet been announced: will it arrive soon or not? According to what has been indicated by a well-known leaker, it seems that Far cry 7 (or whatever it will be called) is still a long way off actual development hasn’t started yet.

The information comes from @ScriptLeaksR6, a dataminer active above all on Rainbow Six but recently very responsive to the latest news related to Ubisoft in general. This leaker had correctly shared in advance images of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and its preorder bonuses. He also recently shared some images from Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Now, he states that “Development of Far Cry 7 hasn’t started yet.” This statement goes though in contrast to what was revealed by Tom Henderson at the end of January 2023. Henderson says that Ubisoft has two games in development, one single player and one multiplayer, born from a single previous project.

In Twitter comments, Henderson’s report is pointed out to Script, who says Ubisoft certainly has plans for the game, but that real development has not yet begun. Let’s assume that what the leaker means is that materially Ubisoft has not yet started creating content for this game and is still in front of the blackboard defining the project.

His leak it’s a bit generic and certainly won’t be testable for a long time, but for now that’s all we know. Previously Script has proven reliable, but it was always datamining cases, with images to back it up. We’ll have to wait to see if other leakers confirm or deny these claims.