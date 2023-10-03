













Far Cry 7 could already be in development according to some vacancies | TierraGamer









Ubisoft Toronto published some vacancies whose descriptions point towards the creation of Far Cry 7. What they are looking for are level artists, voice designers and production managers. Although it does not say that it is the seventh installment, the vacancies do indicate that it is a project belonging to this franchise.

It should be noted that at the moment Ubisoft has not officially announced this sequel. However, in recent days different leaks and rumors have emerged about her. Which, in addition to indicating that it is already on its way, seems to imply that it is already somewhat advanced.

We recommend you: Far Cry will have two series on Netflix and in one its protagonist is LGBTQ+

In addition, Ubisoft Toronto was in charge of the deliveries of Far Cry 5 and 6so it takes more weight that they are doing the 7. For now we can only wait for them to decide to officially confirm that it is on the way. Perhaps we will see it at some of the video game events that arrive at the end of the year.

What do we know about Far Cry 7?

Far Cry 7 It has not been officially announced but a lot of information is circulating on the networks. According to some insiders, This delivery will take longer because Ubisoft wants to make some changes. Mainly due to its open world formula that has been present in its latest installments.

Source: Ubisoft

Recently what could be his story was also leaked. Supposedly the protagonist will have to rescue his family from a group known as Sons of Truth. It will also be a non-linear story which could give us an interesting narrative. We’ll have to wait and see what of this information turns out to be true.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)