Far Cry 6 will be available in version of free trial starting February 16, 2023 and ending February 20, 2023. Furthermore, Ubisoft has released the update 1.000.013, for which a real patch note has not been indicated.

Ubisoft, through its own official sitesaid: “Far Cry 6 will be available for free from February 16 to 20 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. In the game, you will arrive on the tropical island of Yara and take on the role of Dani Rojas, who will join the guerrilla group Libertad and help them overthrow the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo Dani’s actions will take players around the island, showing its different regions as they eliminate Castillo’s army. The Free Weekend will give players access to the entire Far Cry 6 base game, including pop culture-inspired crossover missions: Rambo: All the Blood and The Vanishing, a Stranger Things mystery. If Yara ends after the weekend, Far Cry 6 will be on sale with up to 70% off for a limited time. Purchasing the game after the Free Weekend ends will carry over all your progress.”

“During the free weekend, players can also play Far Cry 6 co-op, joining forces with friends to free Yara. Anyone who plays co-op during the free weekend will receive the White Lotus sniper rifle, while those who play co-op but don’t own the game will receive it in their inventory when they purchase it. Far Cry 6 is also part of Ubisoft Connect’s Share Play program, a new free feature that allows you to virtually share your screen and controls with friends.”

Far Cry 6 has received some expansions since its release. One is for example Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, here is the review.