Ubisoft’s shooting game saga, Far cry, was characterized by having villains with a strong and twisted personality over six titles. In the latter, which will be released on October 7, the villain on duty is Anton Castillo, played by the actor Giancarlo Espósito, who was based on Fidel Castro and Hitler to shape the dictator of the Island of Yara.

In an interview with Clarion, Benjamin “Ben” Hall, world director and in charge of designing the video game, not only referred to the elements they used to build Anton Castillo, if not also several features that make Far Cry 6 the most anticipated chapter in the saga.

“With Far Cry 6 we reviewed a lot of different revs when looking for inspiration for the game and that led us to investigate the locations of various revolutionary processes throughout history, ”says Ben Hall.

“This time we took inspiration from all the caribbean sea and other locations on the planet to investigate and take references of their landscapes, places, of the armed organizations, which in many cases are reflected today, “he acknowledges.

Anton Castillo: a dictator tailored to Fidel and Hitler

The actor Giancarlo Esposito, known worldwide for playing the villains Gus Frings (Breaking Bad) and Moss Gideon (Mandalorian), is the one who gave the body and voice to Anton Castillo.

When asked about the elements he used to carry out his interpretation, he recognized that he was especially inspired by Fidel Castro and Adolf Hitler to shape the villain of Far Cry 6.

Giancarlo Esposito, known worldwide for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and The Mandaloria.

“The obvious choice for studying was Fidel Castro and Cuba, an island with many resources held captive by the dictator and we hope that this may change in the coming years, “Esposito said during the Summer Game Fest, a video game festival that will run until next August.

“I was also inspired by Hitler and Nicolae Ceaușescu. They are people who had power over others. Of course, every dictator is different, “he said.

Giancarlo Esposito also jokingly said that Anton Castillo “is a person who loves his people and wants to empower them.”

“There are good and bad things in all people, but this guy, out of love and passion for his people, even if they don’t have a face for him at certain times, make him an absolute hero, “the actor acknowledged about his character.

Since the first appearance of Anton Castillo during the celebration of The Game Awards, the Oscars of video games, Far Cry 6 aroused controversy due to its obvious comparison with Cuba and the Castro regime.

The director of the video game, Navid Khavari, initially denied that “a political statement about what is happening specifically in Cuba ”, while the Caribbean island celebrates 62 years with the Castro government.

“The original inspiration was guerrilla warfare”, explained in an interview to the site The Gamer.

For Khavari, the so-called guerrilla fantasy is obviously linked to the revolution. “When you talk about guerrillas, you think of the ones in the 1950s and 1960s,” he said.



Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo, the villain of Far Cry 6.

In the search, the Ubisoft team traveled to Cuba in order to speak with some of these revolutionaries. “We fell in love with their stories,” he confessed.

“We try to be very careful in how we approach our inspirations, which include Cuba, but also other countries in the world that have experienced political revolutions in their histories, “Khavari acknowledged.

The philosophy of Castro’s Cuba

To build Yara Island, Ben Hall took many references to life in Cuba. One of them embodies the spirit of determination, skill and problem solving that impacts Dani Rojas’ story.

As a result of decades of shortages caused by trade embargoes and the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cubans were forced to figure out how to make things work based on what they had at hand. This not only refers to keeping objects, but also to create new.

In Far Cry 6, the hero Dani Rojas you will fight against overwhelming military forces. To do this, he will use all the resources and objects on the island that allow him to transform himself into “an individual guerrilla fighter in a regular army and feel that he can fight like a thousand“.

“As for the improvised weapons, rudimentary, which are the only elements of Far Cry 6 referring to the weapons you have as a guerrilla. They are really radical, they respond to what we say the philosophy of take objects of daily life and merge them to make weapons that produce as much chaos as possible, “remarks Ben Hall.

And he explains: “So I think that improvised weapons are the ones that are going to make their way, like the fusion of a multiple mechanism with a gasoline pump. Juan Cortez, the guerrilla leader, helps you to arm them to fight the army. of Anton ”.



In the role of Dani Rojas, the player will be able to use objects from Yara Island to turn them into weapons. Photo: Ubisoft.

Among the weapons that can be manufactured are the Nailer, a crossbow that shoots harpoons to silently eliminate your enemies; The wall, a riot shield with a hand cannon; and you can even modify the buggy Angelito for dunes that will take you to explore the heights of Yara, as seen in the latest preview at the E3 2021 conference.

Far Cry 6 will arrive on October 7 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC consoles.

