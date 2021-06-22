The narrative director of the new Ubisoft game tells on video the inspiration to create the region where the shooter takes place.

Far Cry 6 will be one of the main bets of Ubisoft for this year 2021, and after some delay we will be able to enjoy in October one of the most beloved first-person action sagas of the gala firm. The game promises many changes, beyond the possibility of choosing the gender of the main character or seeing some scenes in the third person. The region of the game, Yara, promises to be the omniscient protagonist of the adventure, and those responsible have taken their chest out on it.

Navid khavari, narrative director of the game, has spoken about the inspiration of Yara, who is a fictional island nation, is inspired by Cuba and its political struggle. In the video that you can see just below they talk about it openly and it is curious, since when the game was presented from the firm they distanced themselves from reality, ensuring that it had no influence and that it was not a political video game. You are honored to highlight the obvious.

Ubisoft again openly acknowledges its political influences for the FPSNot only does Khavari mention that, but he also talks about the investigative process carried out by his team to make Yara feel as real and authentic as possible. It also says that Yara is “frozen in time” and cut off from the outside world, and that this will also be reflected in the game, encouraging players to improvise using what they have in their hands to achieve their objectives. We have already seen that one of the weapons of the game releases musical records to the sound of the Macarena.

Far Cry 6 will be available next October 7, and it will be the premiere of the saga on new generation consoles, although it will also arrive on PS4, Xbox One or Stadia, as well as on PC. In 3DJuegos we have been able to talk with its creators, and we tell you all about the shooter in our Far Cry 6 preview.

