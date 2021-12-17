The actor had appeared in the game by mistake a few weeks ago, but Ubisoft has already polished its content.

Far Cry 6 continues to receive content after its launch in October, and this time officially incorporates the actor Danny Trejo. A few weeks ago, this personality appeared on Yara by mistake, something that Ubisoft remedied with an update that removed its content until further notice. Now, the actor is reintroduced in the shooter with the complete confirmation of the French study and two new completely free missions.

Danny Trejo’s missions are now available in Far Cry 6The trailer published by Ubisoft details the news around Danny Trejo and his content, but can be summarized in two missions that can be accessed from right now. In the first, called “Danny and Dani against everyone“We will help the professional carry out a plan to feed Yara, something that he will remember during a next Special Operation called”Malagua“in which the actor joins the player to help some students who are protesting the Antón Castillo government.

But Danny Trejo still has more surprises for us, then, in addition to the missions already mentioned, we will also be able to access their exclusive equipment. In this Danny Trejo Bundle we will find new objects to customize our protagonist, something that Trejo’s outfit enters into in real life, and a taco truck to go through Yara with a delicious snack.

Therefore, it is clear that Ubisoft is still working on expanding its latest installment of Far Cry, as it has also added an exclusive Vaas DLC that, along with a 12-minute gameplay, allows us to explore the thoughts and origins of this iconic villain. Far Cry 6 has caught the attention of many players, as the Yara conflict serves as entertainment and an opportunity for reflection. But, as we discussed in its analysis, the biggest installment of the saga should also be a turning point on the paths that Ubisoft wants to travel.

