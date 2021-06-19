No matter how many installments pass from Far Cry: Ubisoft always finds a way to captivate its audience with new adventures and elements that dazzle players to make a new encore. What are the new ingredients of the software? Yara and her new villain, Antón Castillo.

Far Cry 6 It has been one of the most popular games of the decaf E3 2021. The Ubisoft video game has managed to be at the Summer Game Fest conference, Ubisoft’s own appointment and make an appearance on the Xbox one. Far from being repetitive or out of place, the French publisher has managed to contribute something on each of the different dates and appointments, which makes a couple of statements clear: the first is that the game arouses the audience’s interest; the second is that Ubisoft is one of the few that has understood the importance of E3 of this year.

The success of Far Cry in its presentations during the big week of the video game has a lot to do with the versatility and ingredients that make up the total of a product that does not stop adding exciting reasons to become one of the great titles of the end of the year. The first, naturally, the new villain: Antón Castillo. Played by the always loved Giancarlo Esposito (antagonist of such iconic productions as Breaking Bad or The Mandalorian), has shown a new face and attitude within the charismatic villains of the series.

The other ingredient in the new installment is Yara, the new territory in which Dani, our or our protagonist, will have to recover from Castillo’s yoke. You can expect a tropical and varied setting, with thick jungles, decadent cities and beautiful beaches ready to be participants in the taking of our homeland. The Caribbean setting suits Far Cry wonderfully, and takes the franchise into terrain that is irretrievably reminiscent of some of the most beloved installments in the Far Cry saga.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

But the action is the main protagonist of the sixth installment. In which it seems that it will be his farewell to the generation of PS4 and Xbox One, Far Cry aims to bring to its circuitry one of the most nurtured games of action, gunpowder and lead that has been remembered since the birth of the brand in 2004. In terms of weapons and vehicles You can expect surprises of all kinds: with cars armed to the wheels and new weapons devices with the aim of taking power from Antón Castillo and his henchmen.

Far Cry 6 has a clear objective: to become one of the best chapters of the veteran franchise. The title has many ingredients to make it come true and shine in the new generation of consoles, hungry for new video games that show the reasons why players have decided to trust the new devices of Microsoft Y Sony.