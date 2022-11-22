The exit of the DLCs from Far cry 6 titled Lost Between Worlds it could be imminentaccording to a number of references to downloadable content produced by Ubisoft.

A little over a month after the launch of Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition, which will include the new expansion as soon as it is available, the game pages on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store have undergone some changes that suggest the arrival of the package.

An update in particular, according to some sources, shows an artwork of Lost Between Worlds in which we see a character standing in front of a multiverse-style portal, and inside which it is possible to observe different locations of Far Cry 6.

Apparently in the expansion we will have the opportunity to exploit these bring them to instantly project us into new areas of the map, but the list of achievements would seem to indicate an experience similar to that of the DLC dedicated to Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed.

The timing of the updates suggests the distinct possibility that Lost Between Worlds could be announced on stage at the The Game Awards 2022: The show hosted by Geoff Keighley will be broadcast on December 8th.