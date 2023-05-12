The PC version of Far Cry 6 from now it is also available on Steam and to celebrate the launch on the Valve store it is also in promotion with an inviting one 75% discount for all available editions.

In particular until May 25, 2023 you can buy Far Cry 6 on Steam at the price of 15 euros for the Standard edition. Furthermore, we point out that the Deluxe Edition can be purchased for 20 euros and includes the Ultimate Pack. Then we have the Gold Edition for 25 euros which includes the Season Pass and finally the Game of the Year Edition at the price of 35.99 euros (instead of 119 99 euros) which includes all the contents of the other versions and in addition the Lost Between Worlds expansion, of which you can read our review.

In short, we are talking about a very attractive offer if you have not yet played the last chapter of the series. If you are interested, here Find the game’s Steam page. It is no coincidence that Far Cry 6 is currently first in the ranking of the best sellers of the Valve store and has already exceeded 7,000 contemporary players, more than decent numbers for a game that is not exactly brand new by now.

What do you think, will you take advantage of the Steam version and the current offer to buy Far Cry 6? Let us know in the comments. If, on the other hand, you are undecided, we suggest you read our review.