Far Cry 6 the tradition of the series continues in proposing a particularly charismatic villain, but the new chapter has taken a further step forward by choosing Giancarlo Esposito as an actor on which to build the character Antòn Castillo, and Esposito is the protagonist of the new trailer for the game.

The actor, perfectly placed in the part, presents himself in the role of Antòn Castillo, the dictator by Yara, warning the player that he is getting into big trouble. Referring directly to the viewer as an interlocutor, Esposito points out that anyone who plays Far Cry 6 is about to face his “most monstrous villain” of all.

After having challenged the player in the previous video, the new trailer shot live shows us the actor, in the role of Castillo, literally disassembling the weapons of the guerrillas highlighting the state in which they find themselves, forced to build weapons from waste materials. The sense of the trailer is obviously also to show the different situations in which we can find ourselves, highlighting the relationship of strong imbalance of forces in the field, but also stimulating the player to launch into the battle.

It must be said that Esposito seems really amused by the situation, evidently he enjoyed playing the character of Castillo, as well as obviously being just a great actor. Alternating ironic moments to others rather disturbing, Esposito’s threat is practically an invitation to meet him, in his videogame version, within Far Cry 6, out on 7 October 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Stadia. Read more in our recent test about it.