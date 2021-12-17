Also, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition now available.
Ubisoft announced that two free crossover missions with Danny Trejo are now available for players of Far Cry 6.
Furthermore, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon: Classic Edition, the acclaimed cyber-shooter ported to next-generation consoles, is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is available for purchase alone for € 15.00 or as part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Season Pass owners for Windows PC will receive the original 2013 game.
From now on, playing Far Cry 6 you can team up with Danny Trejo in two free missions, playable alone or in two-player co-op mode.
- “Danny & Dani against All” is a new story in which you have to stop Antón Castillo’s soldiers from destroying Danny’s plans to return to Yara to cook his famous and tasty tacos to feed the population.
- The sixth and last Special Operation “Malagua”. After completing the “Danny & Dani Against Everyone” mission, Trejo does you the favor by helping students protesting the Antón regime using chemical weapons in Yara (PG-240X).
You’ll also get access to the Danny Trejo Bundle with new themed gear to customize your character, including Trejo’s classic outfit and his tacos truck.
In Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, you will find yourself in the 1980s, in an open-world where the Earth was devastated by a nuclear war. As Sergeant Rex Colt, a brand new Cyber Commando Mark IV, you will participate in a mission to save humanity from the danger of an army of assassin cyborgs, mutated scientists, metal sharks and Blood Dragon who shoot lasers from the eyes.
