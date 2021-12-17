Ubisoft announced that two free crossover missions with Danny Trejo are now available for players of Far Cry 6.

Furthermore, Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon: Classic Edition, the acclaimed cyber-shooter ported to next-generation consoles, is available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game is available for purchase alone for € 15.00 or as part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Season Pass owners for Windows PC will receive the original 2013 game.

From now on, playing Far Cry 6 you can team up with Danny Trejo in two free missions, playable alone or in two-player co-op mode.

“Danny & Dani against All” is a new story in which you have to stop Antón Castillo’s soldiers from destroying Danny’s plans to return to Yara to cook his famous and tasty tacos to feed the population.

The sixth and last Special Operation “Malagua”. After completing the “Danny & Dani Against Everyone” mission, Trejo does you the favor by helping students protesting the Antón regime using chemical weapons in Yara (PG-240X).

You’ll also get access to the Danny Trejo Bundle with new themed gear to customize your character, including Trejo’s classic outfit and his tacos truck.

In Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, you will find yourself in the 1980s, in an open-world where the Earth was devastated by a nuclear war. As Sergeant Rex Colt, a brand new Cyber ​​Commando Mark IV, you will participate in a mission to save humanity from the danger of an army of assassin cyborgs, mutated scientists, metal sharks and Blood Dragon who shoot lasers from the eyes.