Yesterday we informed you that Ubisoft announced that this week we would see a Far Cry 6 gameplay, specifically tomorrow Friday 28 at 18:30 Spanish time. However, as with many games, such as Dying Light 2 this morning, some of the content that we will see tomorrow has been leaked.
Thanks to youtuber Rojson, we have been able to take a first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay, will present the game in July of last year 2020 something that we have been waiting for since Ubisoft, and especially because at first it was expected that the title would hit the market during February of this year.
Far Cry 6 gameplay leaked
Regarding the Far Cry 6 gameplayOne of the first things we can see is that the title will follow the path set by other great Ubisoft franchises, allowing us to choose between a male or female character as the protagonist of the adventure.
Regarding the action, it seems that Far Cry 6 will follow the line of what was seen in the previous installments of the franchise, although it may even be a somewhat improved gunplay. In addition, the game will offer the possibility of having a wide variety of weapons, as well as equipment such as a jetpack that will allow us to rise momentarily and even fire missiles at our enemies.
Two songs from Far Cry 6 are leaked
As we can see, we will also have a wide variety of vehicles, such as motorcycles, cars and even horses. Another important aspect for the title will be the use of animals, which will allow us to kill our enemies in a very direct way, such as the use of crocodiles, or opting more for stealth with the use of the dog as a distraction.
Now we just have to wait until tomorrow to see if this will be it or if Ubisoft will show something else besides this Far Cry 6 gameplay that has been leaked.
