Ubisoft aims to bring the next Far Cry game into one “radically different direction“according to recent rumors. The company is still working on Far Cry 6, which has been slowed by the postponements linked to the pandemic and which will finally arrive on 7 October.

Far Cry games have long been a benchmark for Ubisoft. The original title dates back to 2004 and, in addition to the main chapters, the series has produced spin-offs like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon and Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity. However, over time, Ubisoft has been increasingly criticized for stereotypical gameplay.

The potential direction of the upcoming Far Cry 7 was shared by the Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier in an episode of the Triple Click podcast, as reported by Comicbook. “From what I’ve heard, if I remember correctly, they are aiming to go in a radically different direction for Far Cry afterwards [Far Cry 6]“Schreier said. It’s unclear what that means, but the company is presumably hoping to shake up the gameplay first. As for the storyline, the series has changed dramatically, even going as far as retro cyberpunk and prehistoric versions and post-apocalyptic Earth. Depending on how Far Cry 6 goes, Ubisoft may be ready to lean into a more political angle (the plot of the next chapter is very explicitly modeled on Cuba and Fidel Castro).

The core problem with Far Cry’s gameplay is that, like Assassin’s Creed, players are generally asked to explore a large map with a series of story missions and an even broader set of optional activities. Areas, skills, and / or gear open gradually, but completing everything can take a long time and is often less exciting than the story. Ubisoft is unlikely to let go of the open world charm, but it may choose to cut back on side missions or make them more engaging.

The exact direction Ubisoft wants to take the game remains to be seen and has probably not yet been defined. Even after the release of Far Cry 6, the game is expected to receive DLC, including campaigns for the series’ villains and an updated version of Blood Dragon, perhaps the most popular spin-off.

Source: Screenrant.