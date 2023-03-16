Although the next chapter has been on the market for some time now, Ubisoft continues to support it as well Far cry 5is about to celebrate his 5th anniversary with a surprise regarding PS5 and Xbox Series X|Swhich could be adding a “next gen” feature at the game.

We don’t know exactly what it is, but the one shown below is the tweet published by Microsoft in the past few hours, which refers to a “highly requested feature for next gen consoles”, which are now of the current generation.

“Within the next three weeks, celebrate the fifth anniversary with us,” Ubisoft wrote of Far Cry 5. “Stay tuned to find out what’s coming, including a much-requested feature for next-gen consoles.” What this feature is is a mystery, for the moment.

The most logical idea is that it is an upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S which could introduce an increase in resolution or, more likely, in frame-rate for Far Cry 5 on the new consoles, but we await clarifications from part of Ubisoft on the matter. On the other hand, the same 60fps upgrade it was also previously released for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and The Crew 2, demonstrating a certain tendency of Ubisoft in this area.

For the rest, we remind you that Far Cry 6 will be on a free trial from February 16, but evidently there are also interesting news for the previous chapter.