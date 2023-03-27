Far cry 5 he scored over 30 million players: announced it ubisoft with a post in which he wanted to thank all users for the extraordinary result obtained by the game, published on PC, PS4 and Xbox One exactly five years ago, on March 27, 2018.

Recently updated with an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S that brings graphics to 60 fps, for freethe fifth installment of the series included not one, but four charismatic villains, thus multiplying a now traditional element for the franchise since the days of Far Cry 3.

“Over thirty million players have joined the fight against the cult of Joseph Seed since the release of Far Cry 5 five years ago,” Ubisoft wrote in its message. “Thank you for taking this journey with us!”

The first episode of the saga set in the American hinterland, Far Cry 5 puts us in the role of a police officer dealing with the dangerous Eden’s Gate sect, whose followers have taken control of the Hope County region and terrorize its inhabitants.