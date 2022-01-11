FAR: Changing Tides now has a release date of 1st March and is available to pre-order.

Originally scheduled for last year, Changing Tides is the sequel to Far: Lone Sails developed by Okomotive and published by Frontier Foundry, the games label of Frontier Developments.

The game will hit Game Pass on day one for Xbox owners, and will also be available on PlayStation and PC (via Windows, Epic and Steam). Nintendo will have pre-orders available from February.

To celebrate the launch date reveal, two lo-fi soundtrack videos have been created using in-game assets, indicative of the game’s meditative mood. The first, available now, is named Above – listen in the video below.

Far: Changing Tides is set to continue the first game’s side-scrolling vehicular management, this time on a boat above and below the waves.