Requests for censorship of content on Twitter have come not just from the FBI, but from agencies across the US government, including the CIA. This is what journalist Matt Taibbi shows in the most recent chapter of Twitter Files, a series of reports on the alleged political activities of the platform before it was bought by billionaire Elon Musk. “The files show the FBI acting as the gatekeeper for a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, spanning agencies throughout the federal government – ​​from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA,” Taibbi revealed in a new series of tweets, on Christmas Eve.

According to the journalist, the operation of the so-called Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) was broad and facilitated everything from requests for content moderation by minor actors, such as local police and state government, to OGAs (acronym in English for “other government agencies”).

OGA was even “often a euphemism for CIA,” former intelligence officials revealed. “Another government agency (the place where I worked for 27 years),” says, for example, retired CIA officer Ray McGovern.

According to Taibbi, the level of interaction these agencies have with Twitter, asking for content moderation, was “staggering” for the platform’s executives. “Twitter had so much contact with so many agencies that executives lost track. Today it’s the DOD [Departamento de Defesa dos EUA] and tomorrow the FBI? Is it the weekly call or the monthly meeting? It was dizzying,” she revealed.

The most recent chapter of Twitter Files also shows that “the government was in constant contact with not just Twitter, but virtually every major tech company,” which “included Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, even Pinterest, and many others.” others”.

There were so many requests from the government, reveals the journalist, that Twitter employees had to improvise a system to sort and prioritize them. Social media executives were under constant pressure to “validate theories of foreign influence”, some without any evidence. “‘No links found with Russia,’ says one analyst, but suggests he could ‘brainstorm’ to ‘find a stronger connection,'” says Taibbi.

While the task force’s primary mission was to stop “foreign influence”, documents show “mountains of requests for domestic restraint” coming from state governments and local police.

The CIA declined to comment on the nature of its relationship with technology companies like Twitter.