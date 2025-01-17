Tenth place, the Champions League ranks a long way off: the outlook at BVB is bleaker than it has been for a long time. A possible separation from coach Nuri Sahin is being discussed by the board, but the problems lie deeper.

There was no sign of a major change in mood on Thursday. Borussia Dortmund’s regeneration and final training sessions at the DFB campus in Frankfurt are said to have been relatively uneventful. The BVB entourage flew in directly from Kiel on Tuesday evening. A kind of mini training camp at the sunny Niederrad, in preparation for the game at Eintracht Frankfurt. The embarrassment of 2:4 at relegation candidate Holstein Kiel, tenth place in the Bundesliga at the end of the first half of the season: the situation creates a mood of panic. But no one wants to admit it publicly to the proud Champions League finalists last summer.