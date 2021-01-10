“Mom, why do you sleep so much?” Asked her 10-year-old daughter. It was September or maybe October. Graciela Casella (50) cannot specify the date but she knows that this question worked for her as an alarm. “My head and body did not respond to me, I got up and wanted to go back to bed, and my daughter noticed,” he says by phone. It’s Tuesday afternoon, she just finished work and now her daughter’s voice is heard in the background. From time to time, she asks him to accompany her to the pool. Graciela replies that in a moment she will go and talk again about the fatigue she felt until very recently: “I was exhausted and needed to change the air. All the quarantine I was thinking ‘What am I doing in an apartment?’, I was even seized by despair to have a background with grass to tread. I needed to stop, to disconnect, but I wanted to make stopping an enjoyment, not another stress in a very stressful year. “

Then he evaluated possibilities. Due to the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the fear of catching it, traveling with her daughter outside the country did not work as an option. Nor did he want to go to the Atlantic Coast, he was worried about and rejected the image of a beach full of people. “I thought: ‘I’m looking for something around here to be able to continue working, and at the same time I rest and save my vacation days.”

The statement “looking for something around here” resulted in the possibility of rent a house in a gated community in Greater Buenos Aires. Although the desire did not last long: “I began to find out and when I saw that for a rent they asked for five thousand or eight thousand dollars I got angry. I live in Argentina, I charge in pesos and I pay in pesos. I was not willing to those conditions and I did not look for more, “he says.

Houses with a pool in Parque Leloir, one of the areas where porteños who don’t want to travel further spend their vacations.

But one day in November a friend told her about a rental in a closed neighborhood in Tigre. “She told me that a friend of hers was going on vacation and that she could rent her house for two weeks. I was still pissed off that dollars I wasn’t paying and I insisted with that. Luckily, an agreement was reached in pesos, which closed me on all sides “. On December 28, he and his daughter arrived at the house, which he rented until January 14.

“This was what I was looking for: outdoors, grass, plants -He says-. Being here is very nice. Last night my daughter was in the pool until any hour, in fact now she got in. The birds woke me up this morning. Then the cell phone alarm rang, which was full of work messages, and I had to start work, but that does not mean that the birds woke me up, “she says. As she talks, from the park, sitting, she watches her daughter.

Graciela Casella lives in Belgrano and is an example of the porteños who this summer, after a year of intensive use of the house, and faced with the possibility of working remotely and paying for a greener and wider space, turned to rental of villas or houses within gated communities. In September there was talk of a boom in inquiries, of more than 100 daily calls from those interested in real estate and a market with high demand but little supply. Four months later, did all this flow of new customers find a channel?

In August in Nordelta, in Tigre, they offered houses with direct access to the lake, of 400 m2 and a cost of US $ 5,000 per month.

“80% of the market is still the same. Owners of houses in gated communities who rented in previous seasons rented again and there was also 20% that this summer also turned to rent, when they did not before,” says Damián Garbarini, director of DG Real Estate Business.

His company is concentrated in the southern part of Buenos Aires, especially in Canning, Ezeiza and San Vicente. According to their analysis, between the previous season and the current one, the dollar value of the property rental rose between 25% and 30%. “Why, if a rent is paid well, are not more the owners who rent? – he asks and answers – Because in gated communities most of the owners are spending the summer at home, making a bubble.”

For Garbarini the lack of properties to rent in summer is structural. “Every year the stock (for the houses) is covered quickly. Although with the pandemic, the business should have exploded. If we had had double the properties available we would have rented them and if we had had triple we would have rented them as well. demand, a lot of potential tenants, but many people who wanted to rent did not end up getting it because the locations are scarce. “

The operations that ended up being carried out were mostly in dollars. Some owners demanded the payment of the green bills, others accepted pesos equivalent to the price of the blue dollar and others half and half: blue and official. In Canning’s gated communities, an average rent for a six-person home with a pool for January only came out US $ 4,700.

Times also stretched. “The season changed. The tenants asked for long rentals. The common thing, what happened in previous summers, was to close contracts in December, January and February. Now we have rented until Easter. In October we began to see these cases, in which they rented for five months. “

During the year, consultations to spend the summer in the Delta del Tigre grew by 90%. Photo: Télam

According to estimates from the National Ministry of Tourism, due to the coronavirus pandemic this summer only 60% will travel of those who would have armed the suitcases without Covid-19. “In my case It is the first time that I rent a villa. If the pandemic hadn’t been there, it wouldn’t be here. On vacations I prioritize traveling, going to a beach or a city that I don’t know, “says Florencia Esquivel (27) and is in the 40% who altered their plans.

“Traveling outside the country was a bit scary, either because of contracting the virus or because of a possible cancellation of flights,” he says. With her boyfriend, during their isolation, in the apartment they share in Villa del Parque, they had considered the option of traveling south by car, stopping in different towns, but the high prices for lodging made them give up.

Choice of spend the summer in a fifth It was a group, along with her boyfriend’s family. In total, there are six people. The rent, as well as the dates of stay, were divided among all: “They are between 10 and 15 days each. On weekends we can all be,” he describes. The house is located in Pilar and they will remain there until February 28.

“We were in doubt about renting because in other places they had asked us any price. But we know someone who lives in this neighborhood and he told us about this house,” says Florencia. And he continues: “In relation to comfort, location, safety and travel time, the value is consistent. Obviously, it is in dollars and if you think about it a lot you get into doubt, but after a year locked up, we needed to clear up“.

In Moreno, in the Banco Provincia country, in the middle of the year there were houses for rent from $ 150,000 per month.

“The tenants asked to leave the City of Buenos Aires and, in the search requirements, that the house had a pool It was fundamental “, says Esteban Edelstein Pernice, director of Castex Propiedades, a real estate agency that specializes in offering housing in gated communities in the north, south and west of the suburbs.” Families with young children were the profile that was repeated the most . They told us’ we no longer enter the department. ”

Throughout the year, in his case rents did not prevail, but sales. Already at the beginning of the quarantine, the number of weekly contacts who consulted for “turnkey” processes had grown by 30% compared to the weeks prior to the beginning of the Isolation, Social, Preventive and Mandatory, decreed from 20 of March. And by December Edelstein Pernice estimates that there were 500 lots sold.

“The pandemic made many people who had not considered living outside the City of Buenos Aires, now they are thinking about it. The range of our potential market was expanded by five,” he says. Behind the trend are several reasons: a lockdown that lasted for months, the need for greener spaces, the possibility of telecommuting, and a drop in construction costs in the face of the rising dollar. “With what a two-room apartment in Capital is worth, you can build a house of many more meters and amenities in a closed neighborhood,” he adds.

The time and post-pandemic life will offer definitions regarding whether it is a population change in process or an option that some porteños resorted to circumstantially.

