Impotence from the vaccine? DCGI dismisses the absurd apprehensions, says 110% safe

You must take the vaccine. Corona is more dangerous for people who are elderly and who have a serious illness already. Therefore, to avoid this, you must take the vaccine. You should take this vaccine even after kidney transplant and diabetes. There is no problem in getting vaccinations from your disease.When a country is struggling with an epidemic, it can take months or even years to escape. In such a situation, when a treatment is exposed, which cannot be waited for years of study, in the event of such a situation, the treatment or vaccine is approved for use in emergency. However, during this time, if there is any problem, then it can be reviewed and can also be withdrawn.

I am 70 years old. How to register to get the vaccine. This process has started or when will it start.

According to the guidelines of the center, the vaccine will be given to the healthcare worker first. After this the front line will be given to the workers. Then there will be vaccination of people above 50 years. For the healthcare worker, this process has started and is almost complete. This will be followed by frontline workers, then will start for people like you.

Chinese Corona Vaccine leaves clean with population of 135 crores of India, Mirchi on Global Times

Kovid vaccine is free in Delhi, but how much will it be charged in other states?

Delhi government has made it free. Similarly, other states will also have to think on this. As far as the center is concerned, so far the center has announced to provide vaccine free for the 30 million healthcare workers of the country. As far as I know Bharat Biotech vaccine costs 200 rupees and one shot of serum is 1000 thousand. But, this is when there will be vaccination in the rate private. Vaccination is being started at the government level right now. It is expected that the Center will give subsidy in this matter and the state government will also give subsidy on it in their own states, which will make it cheaper for the common people.

I live in Vaishali Ghaziabad. Where will be the registration for vaccination and what is the procedure?

Registration for the first phase has been done. In which the healthcare worker got himself registered for the vaccine. For this, the government had shared a login ID, on which people registered by uploading their IDs. Now after this, registration of frontline workers will be done, similar arrangements will be made for them as well.

If you are taking Coronavirus Vaccine, then distance from alcohol is important, know what the experts say

Individuals who are seriously ill, whose age is also more than 80 years. Will those who are fully in bed and cannot be taken to the vaccination center be provided with vaccination at home?

In view of this problem, the Center has also arranged for a mobile van for the vaccine, people who will not be able to come to their home will be given this vaccine. So don’t worry, arrangements are being made to give vaccine to everyone, especially special arrangements have been made for elderly people.

My mother has sugar, thyroid, cholesterol and BP. Would they not mind applying the Kovid vaccine? Is it safe for them?

Your mother should get vaccinated at all. Vaccination is more necessary for those who are already ill. You get vaccinated without any hesitation.

Two days after Pfizer’s corona vaccine, female health worker dies, father demands answers

When will the registration for vaccination start and residents of Delhi can register through which website etc.?

Just as the login ID was issued for the registration of Healthcare worker, the same will be done for frontline workers. Apart from this, the central government has created a COWIN app for vaccination, where there is information related to it. According to the information, when the vaccine will be launched for the common people, an app will be released for registration, where people will be able to register themselves. Through which you will get a message on your registered mobile number during vaccinations, when, where and at what time they have to come for vaccination.

Not only the Congress on the vaccine, many experts are also asking these questions

Where and how can I register for vaccination?

Information will be shared by the government soon for the common people, the registration of the vaccine for the common people has not started yet. Soon such information will be communicated to you through the media.

My daughter is just two months old. Will he have to get the Kovid vaccine too? If yes, will it not harm him?

No, this vaccine is not for newborns. Currently, this vaccine is only for people above 18 years of age. This vaccine will not be given to children and pregnant women. Trial is still going on.