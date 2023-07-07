The organization said on Friday that its index, which tracks the prices of the most traded food commodities globally, averaged 122.3 points in June, compared to 124.0 points after adjustment in the previous month.

June’s reading is the lowest since April 2021, meaning the index is now 23.4% below the highest level it reached in March 2022 after the Ukraine crisis.

In a separate report on cereal supply and demand, the FAO expected global cereal production this year to reach 2.82 billion tons, up slightly from last month’s estimates and up 1.1 percent from 2022 levels.

The “FAO” said that the higher expectations were driven almost entirely by better prospects for global wheat production, as expectations rose 0.9 percent to 783.3 million tons.

The FAO Cereal Price Index declined 2.1 percent in June from the previous month, with declines in maize, barley, sorghum, wheat and rice.

The vegetable oil price index fell 2.4 percent month-on-month, its lowest level since November 2020, driven by lower global prices for palm and sunflower oils.

The FAO said the sugar price index fell 3.2 percent from May, its first drop after four consecutive monthly increases, mainly due to an improved sugar cane harvest in Brazil and slowing global import demand.

The dairy price index declined 0.8 percent from May, while the meat index remained unchanged.