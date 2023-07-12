Amman – «Union»
The Digital Agricultural Solutions Forum was held in Amman, Jordan from the 11th to the 13th of July. The forum was organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Telecommunication Union, in cooperation with the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), to study and provide long-term tools that help carry out digital agricultural transformation.
Forum discussions highlighted the need to use ICTs to bridge the gap between agricultural researchers, extension workers, and farmers, thereby enhancing agricultural production and revenues.
In addition, the transformative potential of remote sensing technology and sensors in revolutionizing water management practices and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region was emphasized. Similarly, importance has been given to digital financial services, marketing and agricultural insurance, which have the potential to enhance financial inclusion, profitability and safety nets for smallholder farmers.
Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Ali, FAO Goodwill Ambassador for the Near East and North Africa, said: “Digital agriculture has the potential to help smallholder farmers become more resilient and improve their livelihoods. However, effective partnerships and incentives are needed to maintain an inclusive digital ecosystem.
FAO and ITU are working with member countries to develop the e-Agriculture Strategy Guide, a framework for a comprehensive approach to identify, develop and implement national digital solutions for agriculture that is now being implemented in more than 20 countries.
For his part, Adel Darwish, Director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States at the International Telecommunication Union, said: “For digital agriculture to be sustainable and effective, a coherent government approach must be adopted, complemented by inputs from all sectors of society. Stakeholders from the digital and agricultural sectors play important roles in this area and should be guided and driven forward by the National Digital Agriculture Strategy.
The International Telecommunication Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization are working together to help countries in the Arab region adopt such strategies with the aim of accelerating the implementation of the sustainable development goals in the Arab region. The forum hosted an exhibition showcasing innovative practices from the public and private sectors that have been successfully designed, implemented and promoted to respond to some of the key challenges facing the region.
The forum paves the way for the “Science and Innovation Forum 2023”, which will be hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization next October. climate action.”
The FAO Science and Innovation Forum 2023 will focus on enhancing access to the most appropriate climate technologies, innovative practices and local knowledge in agri-food systems to adapt, enhance resilience and mitigate climate change High-level officials, UN representatives and agribusiness experts gathered , to underscore the need to place digital solutions at the heart of agricultural transformation towards more inclusive, sustainable, efficient and resilient agri-food systems, amidst the growing challenges of climate change.
“We must identify, develop and sustain national digital agriculture solutions to benefit the farming community and ensure a food secure world that benefits the backbone of our food producers, who are the holders Small and family farmers across our region.” Land and water resources in the Near East and North Africa are limited and under severe pressure, and climate change forecasts point to more droughts and extreme events.
In light of this, a transformative approach is needed to support agricultural production systems to become more productive and more sustainable to meet these challenges. FAO’s global partnerships with ITU and CGIAR ensure that the organization is committed to implementing its science and innovation strategy in the Near East and North Africa region while meeting the urgent needs of its members in the region.

