Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Dr. Abdul Hakim Al Waer, Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa region, praised the pioneering efforts and initiatives of the United Arab Emirates in the field of environmental sustainability, its ambitious commitments and goals, and its innovative projects that represent a proactive approach towards addressing climate change and highlight The crucial role of agriculture, warning of the repercussions of climate change on global food security.

Al-Waer said in an interview with Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s efforts are pioneering in confronting climate change, improving agricultural systems, preserving the environment and sustainability, achieving sustainable development goals and addressing climate change, with a focus on challenges in sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture.

He explained that the partnership between FAO and the UAE is part of the collective effort to achieve the sustainable development goals, as eliminating hunger is a top priority, and the UAE’s contributions in this field are considered vital to achieving a world free of hunger.

He pointed out that the FAO and its office for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Yemen look forward to broader cooperation with the UAE to support investment in agriculture, which is crucial to achieving sustainable development, especially since the country promotes sustainable development through strategic investment in agriculture, and works to enhance efforts to adapt to changes. climate change to achieve global food security.

The UN official explained that the UAE contributes effectively to environmental sustainability, humanitarian assistance and global food security, and its proactive steps and firm commitment are considered a source of hope for a brighter future, noting the UAE’s efforts to confront climate change, improve agricultural systems, and preserve the environment, which are considered pioneering and inspiring in the world. It adopts sustainable agricultural patterns based on modern technologies and attaches great importance to scientific studies and research.

Al Waer said that the UAE is witnessing a growing trend towards developing vertical farms and climate-smart agriculture, which aims to increase productivity and economic return, adapt to climate change and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, as the UAE shows a strong commitment to agricultural innovation as part of its efforts to confront climate change, as Strategic initiatives such as the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” were launched in partnership with the United States to mobilize support and investments for climate-smart agriculture.

He stressed that the UAE’s initiatives seek to accelerate the pace of global agricultural innovation by intensifying research and development efforts, and highlighting agricultural solutions based on scientific data in order to reduce the repercussions of climate change and adapt to it. In addition, the UAE shows a commitment to achieving climate neutrality by the year 2050, and focuses on improving efficiency and increasing renewable energy sources in the agricultural sector.

Famine in Gaza

Regarding the repercussions of the war in Gaza, the FAO official stated that acute food insecurity is increasing in size and severity in the Strip, which requires urgent action to work to prevent famine before it worsens, as Gaza is classified as the most dangerous place among the “Hotspots” of hunger in the world.

Al-Waer warned that the conflict would lead to an unprecedented increase in the number of casualties in addition to the destruction and widespread displacement of the population in Gaza, but rapid action could save lives, reduce food shortages, and protect livelihoods at a lower cost if it occurred at the right time.

Climate change

Dr. Abdul Hakim Al Waer sounded the alarm that climate change leads to an increase and intensification of risks to global food security, especially the most vulnerable countries, including arid regions, small island developing states, and low-lying areas of river deltas, and climate change will have broader impacts. on trade flows and food prices, and could lead to new risks to human health, so immediate climate change response efforts are needed to protect food systems and global security.

Water availability.

The UN official pointed out that the development of the climate crisis, and the worsening of its effects, such as the consequences of rising temperatures of the Earth, oceans, and sea level, will affect rainfall, ice melt, and water quality, as well as groundwater in many regions of the world, and water scarcity will become a challenge. the main.

He believes that climate change is likely to affect the frequency and intensity of extreme events and weather anomalies, and FAO analyzes indicate that the magnitude of the effects of extreme events on agriculture is very high, and that 25% of economic losses and damages in the agricultural sectors in developing countries are caused by climate risks, such as Droughts, floods and storms.

He added that climate forecasts indicate future decreases in rainfall in the Near East and North Africa region, and they may become drought hotspots during the current century, and because a large proportion of the region’s population, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, depend on agriculture for food and income, it is likely that Food insecurity is worsening, productivity continues to decline, and rural migration is increasing as a result of the continued loss of livelihoods for these fragile communities.

Al-Waer pointed out that two billion people lack the basic micronutrients they need to live a healthy life, as climate change deepens existing social, economic and spatial challenges and disparities.

Sustainable agricultural systems

The FAO official stressed that the world’s food and agricultural production systems face unprecedented challenges from the increasing demand for food, due to the negative effects of climate change, overexploitation of natural resources, and food loss and waste, and these challenges can undermine the world’s ability to meet its food needs. Now and in the future, current food and agricultural systems may fail to meet the challenges, while millions continue to suffer from hunger and malnutrition.

FAO’s efforts

Regarding FAO’s programs to confront the repercussions of climate change, Dr. Abdul Hakim Al-Waer stressed that the organization is focusing on making comprehensive agricultural food systems part of the solution to the problem, including strengthening climate policy and governance, by working to integrate food security and nutrition, agricultural food systems, natural resources and livelihoods in International climate agendas, mobilizing resources and implementation through numerous assessments and studies, providing data and statistics on the extent to which agricultural systems are affected by climate change, and presenting innovative solutions, which in turn contribute to mobilizing resources to implement projects to overcome climate obstacles.