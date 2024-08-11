Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Dr. Abdul Hakim Al-Waer, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa at FAO, revealed that 733 million people in the world suffer from chronic hunger, and 2.3 billion people suffer from food insecurity, and that hunger rates remain high for the third year in a row with the worsening of global crises.

Al-Waer explained, in an interview with Al-Ittihad, that the economic crisis linked to the Corona virus, and its repercussions, played a major role in increasing food insecurity, and kept these numbers at high levels, in addition to climate shocks and conflicts, especially the Ukrainian crisis, and conflicts in the Middle East region. These factors combined constitute the main drivers of hunger.

He added that countries affected by conflicts witnessed increases in the prevalence of hunger from 25% in 2018 to 29% in 2023, and countries affected by extreme climate events witnessed an increase in the prevalence of hunger from 32% to 35% in the same period.

The UN official stressed that food insecurity is intrinsically linked to inequality, and that the economic crisis, the high cost of living (inflation), and high interest rates – which have created a debt crisis in poor countries – are exacerbating existing inequalities within and between countries, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2024 report.

He stated that low-income countries in the region have the largest proportion of people unable to afford a healthy diet, at 71.5%, while in contrast, those facing the same challenge in middle-income countries in the Arab world are 52.6%. This disparity exacerbates food insecurity and malnutrition, highlighting the need for interventions to address these disparities.

He said current hunger levels are similar to those of 2008-2009, during the height of the Great Recession caused by the global economic crisis, but back then, conditions were different, the geopolitical situation was more stable, climate change and weather events were still moderate compared to today, and interest rates were low, creating a more inclusive recovery.

“This is not the case today,” the UN official said. “Although we are witnessing some relatively slow economic recovery, its levels are uneven and it has had no impact on reducing hunger worldwide. Only a few countries, in Asia or Latin America, have been able to perform better.”

He explained that the prevalence of hunger in the Middle East and North Africa region (including Sudan and Gaza) is 7.8%, which is lower than the global average, but is the highest recorded since 2008. This percentage represents 20.7 million people, or an increase of 8 million people compared to 2015 when the sustainable development agenda was launched.

Food security

Al-Waer concluded his speech by pointing out that severe and moderate food insecurity affected 33.4% of the population in the Arab world, an increase of 5% compared to its levels five years ago, and that the situation is worrying, especially in Yemen and Syria, while at the same time, the figures in Iraq do not show any kind of improvement.