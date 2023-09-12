Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) launched an emergency response plan to address food insecurity in Sudan, aiming to provide the farming community with seeds, fertilizers, and veterinary support for livestock and fisheries.

The plan focuses on addressing the effects of conflict in the agricultural field, to maximize grain production and meet the needs of between 13 to 19 million people during the next season. Under the plan, the most needy families will receive high-quality agricultural seeds for the winter 2023 and summer 2024 seasons, in addition to supporting the most vulnerable groups who have lost their productive assets.

The FAO plan also supports mass vaccination campaigns to protect 6 million livestock from the most deadly diseases, including plague, sheep pox and foot-and-mouth disease, in addition to assisting 50,000 people with fishing inputs such as fishing boats, equipment and training.