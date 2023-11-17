FAO launches a project to preserve biological diversity in Yemen

Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced that it has launched a project costing $16 million to develop livelihoods, sustainable management of agricultural lands, and preserve biodiversity in three Yemeni governorates: Socotra, Dhamar, and Al-Mahra.

The organization explained, in a statement, that the project targets 160,000 beneficiaries, divided equally between males and females over a period of 7 years, in the project’s target areas, which are Socotra Island on the eastern coast of the country and the “Hawf” reserve in Al-Mahra and “Atma” reserve in Dhamar. The Yemeni Minister of Water and Environment, Tawfiq Al-Sharjabi, said, “The project, which will provide environmentally friendly job opportunities in reserve areas, aims to rehabilitate 25,000 hectares of natural reserve land and 75,000 hectares of pasture land and develop forests in the three reserves.”

Al-Sharjabi stressed “the importance of the project in supporting and developing sustainable livelihoods in the targeted areas by adapting to climate changes, preserving biodiversity, and protecting natural resources from environmental and humanitarian threats, especially since Yemen suffers from severe climate changes, resulting from drought, desertification, water shortages, high heat waves, and floods.” .

FAO’s representative in Yemen, Hussein Jadin, explained that “the project enhances sustainable, comprehensive, flexible and climate change-adapted agricultural food systems, and the ability of participating families to withstand their livelihoods and produce sufficient, safe and nutritious food in a sustainable manner.”

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Socotra Island, which was classified as a World Natural Heritage Site in 2008, is among the four most important islands in the world in terms of biological and plant diversity and is home to thousands of endemic plants, animals and birds.

In another context, the United Nations announced that more than 64 people were missing and were feared dead after a boat carrying African migrants capsized off the coast of Yemen.

The International Organization for Migration said in a statement: “More than 64 people are missing and feared dead after the boat they were traveling in capsized off the coast of Yemen last Sunday,” explaining that “the tragic accident occurred between the Al-Hajjajah and Gharira area in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.” The boat was carrying about 90 migrants, including 60 women, on its way to Yemen from the coast of Djibouti.

The statement stated that 26 survivors were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard, pointing out that the cause of the sinking was due to overloading, a technical defect in the engine, and worsening weather conditions due to strong monsoon winds.