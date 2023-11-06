UOur diet not only satisfies hunger, it also causes “hidden costs” amounting to thousands of billions of euros. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has attempted for the first time to calculate the burden caused primarily by poor nutrition and environmental pollution.

After evaluating 154 countries, the organization concluded that the hidden costs of nutrition account for almost 10 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP). In any case, it is “more” than $10 trillion a year.

According to their annual report on “The State of Food and Agriculture in the World” (Sofa), more than 70 percent of the hidden costs of unhealthy diets arise from highly processed foods, fat and sugar. They can lead to obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes or cancer and thus affect work productivity. According to the FAO, these burdens are particularly high in high- and middle-income countries.

Regional differences between individual countries

The environmental costs, however, are primarily due to greenhouse gas and nitrogen emissions, land use changes and water consumption. The FAO estimates its share of the total costs at one fifth. Unlike the diet-related diseases in industrialized countries, the environmental costs also hit poorer countries hard. “The extent is probably underestimated due to the limited data available,” write the FAO experts.

Overall, low-income countries are most affected by the hidden costs of agricultural and food systems, especially when measured by their economic performance. They account for more than a quarter of their GDP. In middle-income countries, however, it is 12 percent and for the richest countries it is less than 8 percent.







This is also because the FAO includes “social costs”, which it includes poverty and malnutrition, in the hidden costs. In countries like Nigeria and Tanzania, for example, such stress factors dominate. But in Pakistan, Vietnam and Egypt, challenges due to diet-related diseases such as obesity are similar to those in high-income countries, reports the FAO. Vietnam, for example, is also characterized by heavy nitrogen pollution.

In Germany it is largely due to unhealthy diet

For Germany, the FAO estimates that hidden costs amount to 7 percent of GDP. That’s slightly less than Italy or the United States, each at 8 percent, but more than Japan (5 percent) or South Korea (4 percent). More than 90 percent of the hidden costs in Germany are due to unhealthy diet, the rest are due to nitrogen and greenhouse gases, among other things. The FAO cites a study commissioned by Greenpeace in 2020 from the Hamburg consultancy Soil & More, which calculated external costs of beef and pork production in Germany through greenhouse gases, water use and land erosion.

According to this, the external costs of beef production corresponded to 52 percent of the producer prices at the time, and for pork it was 100 percent. However, Germany is doing significantly better than South America, for example. For the consumption of beef from Argentina, the external costs amount to more than 370 percent of the producer price, reported Soil & More.







According to the FAO, if the hidden costs were integrated into food prices, prices would not necessarily have to rise everywhere. However, the relative prices could change: highly transformed foods would then become relatively more expensive, while “healthy” foods would become relatively cheaper.

The FAO advocates for regular, detailed analysis of the “true” costs of agri-food systems by governments and the private sector. “The future of our agricultural and food systems depends on our willingness to recognize the true costs and understand what contribution we must make and what actions we need to take,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu at the launch of the report in Rome.

Complex agricultural systems around the world

According to the FAO, the report is the first to break down costs down to the national level and make them comparable between countries. However, this is challenging because of the complex agricultural systems around the world and the differences in production. For example, the FAO admits that the use of pesticides reduces poverty because productivity increases are possible, but that environmental conditions could worsen over time.

In addition, not all costs – positive and negative – can be quantified with exact materiality. Next year, the FAO plans to provide a more detailed assessment of hidden costs and make recommendations for policy interventions, such as changes to taxes or subsidies.