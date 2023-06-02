Estadão Contenti

06/02/2023

World food prices fell in May after the “considerable” reduction in the cost of cereals and vegetable oils, announced this Friday (2) the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The FAO food price index, which tracks the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food products, dropped 1.6% compared to April.

The cereal price index fell 4.8% in one month, as a result of the almost 10% drop in the cost of corn due to “favorable production prospects and lower demand for imports”.

Wheat prices, whose reserves are abundant, fell by 3.5% after, among other measures, the renewal of the agreement that allows the establishment of safe maritime corridors in the Black Sea to transport Ukrainian cereals.

The prices of vegetable oils registered an even more expressive drop, of 8.7% in annual rhythm, which means a lower cost than in May 2022 (-48%).

The “exceptional” soybean crop in Brazil, the large supply of canola and sunflower and the increased production of palm oil, which is difficult to export, also had a strong impact on prices.

The FAO sugar price index, however, increased by 5.5% in May and recorded the fourth consecutive monthly increase.

The global availability of sugar faces problems, warns the organization, while there is concern about the impact of the meteorological phenomenon ‘El Niño’ on next season’s harvests.























