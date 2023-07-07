Estadão Contenti

07/07/2023 – 10:08 am

São Paulo, 7 – After rising for the first time in a year in April, the Food Price Index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) fell again in June, reaching an average of 122.3 points, a decrease 1.7 points (1.4%) compared to the previous month and 37.4 points (23.4%) below the March 2022 record. dairy products, vegetable oils and sugar, while the meat price index remained unchanged.

The cereal price sub-index averaged 126.6 points in June, 2.7 points (2.1%) less than in May and 39.7 points (23.9%) less than a year ago. According to the FAO, all cereals registered a decline. Corn fell for the fifth consecutive month, pressured by Brazilian and Argentine harvests, as well as rains in drought areas of the United States. Wheat, on the other hand, fell 1.3%, due to the beginning of the harvest in the Northern Hemisphere, ample Russian supply and good conditions for the US crop. Barley and sorghum were pressured by declines in wheat and corn, while rice saw moderate demand.

The FAO monthly survey also showed that the Vegetable Oils price sub-index averaged 115.8 points in June, 2.9 points (2.4%) less than in May, in its seventh consecutive month of decline and marking its lowest level since November 2020. According to the FAO, the index’s continued decline was due to lower world prices for palm and sunflower oils, which more than offset higher prices for soybean and rapeseed oils. The drop in palm and sunflower oil reflected broader supply. The increase in soybean oil prices can be explained by the drought in oilseed producing areas in the US, while the recovery in rapeseed oil prices is associated with unfavorable weather conditions in parts of Canada and Europe.

The meat price sub-index averaged 117.9 points in June, unchanged from May, “since increases in international poultry and pork prices were almost offset by falls in beef and sheep”, he explained. the FAO. However, compared to June of last year, the index fell by 8.1 points (6.4%). Chicken meat prices continue to be boosted by avian flu. Beef, on the other hand, registered an increase in exportable availability, especially in Australia, just as lamb meat registered a greater supply in Oceania. Pork prices were supported by tight supply in the main producing regions, especially in the European Union

The Dairy Price Sub-Index averaged 116.8 points in June, down 1 point (0.8%) from May and 33.4 points (22.2%) from the equivalent period of the previous year, according to the agency. The decline was again led by lower international cheese prices, reflecting greater supply for export, especially in Europe, where milk production has followed a seasonal increase, while retail sales have been subdued.

The FAO also recorded an average of 152.2 points in June for the sugar price sub-index, a drop of 5.1 points (3.2%) compared to May, marking the first low after four consecutive monthly increases. International sugar prices, however, remained 34.9 points (29.7%) above the levels recorded in June 2022. "The drop in prices was mainly driven by the good progress of the 2023/ 24 in Brazil and a slow global demand for imports, especially from China, the world's second largest importer of sugar", justified the FAO, adding that concerns with the effects of El Niño on the harvest and with the real appreciating against the US dollar American limited the falls in world prices.
























