Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/10/2023 – 9:23

São Paulo, 6 – The Food Price Index of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) remained almost unchanged in September. The average was 121.5 points in the ninth month of the year, compared to 121.4 points in August, with drops in the price indices for vegetable oils, dairy products and meat, but increases in the indices for sugar and cereals. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the index fell 14.6 points (10.7%), in addition to being 38.3 points (24%) below the historical maximum reached in March 2022.

The price subindex of Cereals recorded an average of 126.3 points in September, 1.3 points (1%) more compared to August, but 21.6 points (14.6%) below the value of a year ago. According to FAO, the increase in the month was due to the 5.3% increase in international prices of some grains, such as corn, sorghum and barley. Corn reversed seven consecutive declines and rose 7% last month, driven by factors such as “strong demand for products from Brazil, slower sales by farmers in Argentina and increased barge freight rates due to low water levels in the Mississippi River in the United States”, explained the FAO in a note.

On the other hand, wheat prices fell 1.6% in the month, pressured by ample supplies from Russia, where production prospects improved in September, the FAO said. Rice recorded a slight drop of 0.5% compared to August, but still 27.8% above the value of a year earlier. According to the FAO, the decline may have been driven by low demand for imports of the product, but uncertainty over India’s export restrictions and reduced stocks ahead of Asian harvests contained larger losses.

FAO’s monthly survey also showed that the food price sub-index Vegetable Oils recorded an average of 120.9 points in September, 5 points (3.9%) less than in August, which marked the second monthly drop in a row. According to the FAO, the losses occurred due to lower world prices for palm, sunflower, soybean and rapeseed oils. Sunflower oil prices have fallen “significantly” with pressure on the sunflower seed harvest in the Black Sea region amid robust farmer sales.

As for palm oil, the FAO highlighted that prices continued to fall due to seasonally high production in the main producing countries in Southeast Asia. Rapeseed oil prices have fallen, with global oversupply, while global soybean oil prices have also followed a downward trend, despite prospects of solid demand from the biodiesel sector.

The price subindex of Meat of FAO had an average of 114.2 points in September, a drop of 1.2 points (1%) in relation to August, marking the third month of decline, in addition to losing 6.1 points (5%) in relation to the value of one year ago. “Pork prices fell because of weak import demand from major importing countries, especially China,” the organization explained. In addition, poultry meat prices also fell, with oversupply from major suppliers, especially Brazil, and sheep meat prices declined for the fifth consecutive month. Despite this, strong import demand for lean beef, especially in the US, has led to a rise in beef prices despite robust supplies from Brazil and Australia, the FAO pointed out.

The report also shows that the price subindex of Dairy averaged 108.6 points in September, a drop of 2.6 points (2.3%) compared to August, marking the ninth consecutive monthly decline, in addition to being 34.1 points (23.9%) below of its corresponding value last year. According to the FAO, last month, international prices for all dairy products decreased, mainly due to weak demand for immediate and short-term deliveries, in addition to abundant stocks. Furthermore, increased supply in New Zealand, limited domestic demand in the European Union and a weaker euro against the dollar weighed on international dairy product prices.

According to the FAO, the price subindex of Sugar had an average of 162.7 points in September, an increase of 14.5 points (9.8%), marking the second monthly increase and the highest level since November 2010. The gains occurred due to the prospect of tightening global supply in 2023/24 season, with forecasts indicating declines in production in countries such as Thailand and India, which face dry weather conditions. Higher oil prices also contributed to the sweetener’s gains. “However, the large crop being harvested in Brazil, in favorable weather conditions, combined with the devaluation of the real against the dollar, limited the monthly increase,” explained the organization.